Driver arrested in Dunn Co. for driving under the influence with kids in car

Dunn County (WQOW) - A Minnesota man was arrested in Dunn County Friday morning for driving under the influence with three kids in his car.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marquis Neil Rollins, 33, from Minneapolis was arrested just after 7:30 Friday morning after a trooper stopped him for speeding on Interstate 94..

Tests reportedly showed Rollins was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Rollins also had marijuana, according to a press release from the State Patrol. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood test and then to the Dunn County Jail.