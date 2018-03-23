One person suffers serious injuries in Clark Co. crash

Clark County (WQOW) - One person has serious injuries after crashing an SUV at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Koser Ave., near Thorp.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 2:02 a.m. Friday.

Police said the SUV, being driven by a Hispanic male, was northbound when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Koser Ave. The SUV entered the intersection and hit a semi traveling east on Hwy 29.

The SUV spun clockwise and entered the southeast ditch. The driver was ejected and found pinned underneath his vehicle. He was taken by helicopter to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire for serious injuries.

The semi was being driven by Chad A. Miller, 39, from Hardwick, Minnesota. Neither he nor his passenger, Elizabeth N. Johnson, 30, from Kentucky were harmed. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Several of the cows the semi was transporting were killed as a result of the crash.

The Investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol.

The name of the driver of the SUV is currently being withheld pending confirmation of his identity.