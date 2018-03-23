EC Council agenda includes alcohol pickup at Walmart and city land sale

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Your groceries could soon be curbside in Eau Claire, and if approved by the city council, your night-cap could be as well.



On the upcoming meeting agenda, Walmart is requesting a permanent expansion of its liquor license to include an area both inside and outside of the building to accommodate alcohol pick up.



Eight cities in the state already allow similar operations, and the request is anticipated to come in Lake Hallie and Menomonie as well.



The pickup location would be added on the east side of the store, near Sam's Club. Alcohol sales and pick up would be restricted by age, and sale hours.



Also on the agenda, the council is considering selling the old fire station 10 on the corner of Hastings Way and Birch Street.



The site was acquired by the city in 1945, and appraised for $365,000 dollars last July. The city is currently building a new fire station 10 on Malden Ave.

The council will also discuss a pay raise for area firefighters and the city manager.



The council meets Monday for public discussion at 7 p.m. with action taken at Tuesday's meeting which starts at 4 p.m.