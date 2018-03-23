Eau Claire School Board to address school safety in letter to parents

Eau Claire (WQOW)- After the recent threat to Memorial High School, some parents have wondered what the school district is doing to keep kids safe.

School Board Member Joe Luginbill said they're working on making the elementary, middle and high schools more secure.



Luginbill said they will also be looking at making sure the schools have enough counselors and social work services.



Monday, the board will discuss sending a letter to parents letting them know what's currently being done at the schools, and what they want to work on.

"Everything from secure entrances, our surveillance systems just looking at making sure that we have most up to date, state of the art facilities that are safe for all or students and staff," said Luginbill.

Luginbill said they plan on working on those security measures.



He added they're planning to tell parents in the letter they're pushing the legislature to reinstate the "school safety revenue exemptions," which would give the district more money for school safety.



He said they're hoping to send that letter to parents by Tuesday.