Jordy Nelson Tweets thank you to Packers fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Packers WR Jordy Nelson is saying goodbye to Titletown.

Nelson tweeted a message to fans Friday morning as he embarks to Oakland to play for the Raiders.

"Packers Fans, my family and I would like to say THANK YOU for your support over the last 10 yrs. We have been blessed to call Green Bay our home and WI will always be a part of our lives. We have many great memories and it’s the people we will miss the most. Until next time......"

The Packers released Nelson after 10 years with the organization in a move to clear up room under the salary cap.

Nelson signed a reported two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders for $15 million. The Raiders are scheduled to play at Lambeau Field sometime in 2019.

Nelson, 33, played 136 regular season games with the Packers. He's No. 3 in team history in receptions with 550; No. 5 in receiving yards with 7,848; and No. 2 in touchdown receptions with 69.

He also made a pick impact on the community.