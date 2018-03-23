Night for the Fight fundraiser raises money to battle cancer in WI

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A second-time event is raising money for folks battling cancer in Wisconsin.

People spent Friday night at UW-Eau Claire's Davies Center for Night for the Fight. The event with live music and silent auctions raises money for the Gilbert Brown Foundation which works with organizations like Make-A-Wish and St. Jude's Research Hospital among other causes.

Former Packers Gilbert Brown, Ahman Green and Craig Newsome attended the event that featured a variety of Packers gear and memorabilia along with travel packages.

Ten bands of multiple genres performed on two stages. All bands performing were directly impacted by cancer.