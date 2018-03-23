Night for the Fight fundraiser raises money to battle cancer in - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Night for the Fight fundraiser raises money to battle cancer in WI

Posted:
By Shannon Satterlee, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A second-time event is raising money for folks battling cancer in Wisconsin.

People spent Friday night at UW-Eau Claire's Davies Center for Night for the Fight. The event with live music and silent auctions raises money for the Gilbert Brown Foundation which works with organizations like Make-A-Wish and St. Jude's Research Hospital among other causes.

Former Packers Gilbert Brown, Ahman Green and Craig Newsome attended the event that featured a variety of Packers gear and memorabilia along with travel packages.

Ten bands of multiple genres performed on two stages. All bands performing were directly impacted by cancer. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.