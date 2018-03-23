Man accused of killing UW-Stout student has final pre-trial hearing

Menomonie (WQOW) - On Friday, attorneys worked out the final details before the man accused of killing a UW-Stout student goes on trial in a few weeks.



Cullen Osburn was in court Friday for his final pre-trial hearing. He's charged with felony murder in the death of exchange student Hussain Alnahdi last year.



The judge went through a dozen or so motions from the district attorney, assistant attorney general, and Osburn's legal team about jury selection, lines of questioning and admissible witnesses.



We now know because there's been extensive news coverage of the case, about 70 people will be called in as potential jurors.



Both sides will whittle that number down to 14 - a full jury of 12, with 2 alternates.



The trial is set to begin April 10.