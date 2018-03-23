Bloomer's Justyne Burgess signs with Viterbo

Bloomer (WQOW) -- Justyne Burgess was a first-team All-Heart O'North Conference performer this past season for Bloomer, after averaging ten points and five rebounds per game. Friday, she makes her college choice official, as she signs an NAIA letter of intent with Viterbo University.



"I had a couple schools that I was touring over the summer," Burgess says, "when I got to Viterbo, I knew right away that I liked it, and when I met with the coaching staff and some of the players, they were so nice and everything, that really helped me make my decision."



Burgess is part of a four-person recruiting class for the V-Hawks, which includes Eau Claire North's Brooklyn Becker.



"They talked with me about where they see me," says Burgess, who played point guard in high school, "and we're getting a good freshman class coming in, we're excited to see where we're at next year."



Beyond basketball, Burgess plans to major in nursing at Viterbo.