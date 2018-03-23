Memorial High School students head to Madison for March For Our Lives

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Just days after police announced they thwarted a planned school shooting at Memorial High School, four of its students are heading to Madison to participate in the March For Our Lives. The movement is centered around changing gun laws and fighting for safer school environments.

The group of two seniors, one sophomore, and one freshman left Eau Claire Friday evening. Saturday, they'll join hundreds of other students from around the state expected to rally outside the capitol.



"I feel like we wanted to do this even before that, but obviously that just made it even more real," said Nazish Kahn, a sophomore. "It's so easy to push those problems aside and feel like they don't affect you, but like that was a clear case of this is the consequence of not doing anything."

The students also plan to march to House Speaker Paul Ryan's office. We'll have more on that Saturday on News 18 at 6 p.m.