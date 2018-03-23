Memorial students 'March for their Lives' at state capitol, but mission doesn't stop in Madison

(UPDATE) -- Four Memorial High School students joined hundreds of others marching to the sate capitol on Saturday for the 'March for Our Lives' event.



"I am, like really proud of the student's all over America to, like, stand up, because I know it takes a lot of guts. And I think, I think it shows we know this generation is special and, like, we really do care. And I feel like that's important for people to understand," said Nazish Kahn, a sophomore at Memorial.



"If nothing is done, we are all equally as likely to be, like, victims of gun violence," Kahn told News 18.



"I think it's a good cause and I respect everyone who's doing it," said Meira Smit, a freshman at Memorial.



But for two Memorial seniors, Violet Kilmurray and Zaria Whitacre, the mission doesn't stop in Madison.



"The 'Fifty Miles More' march, we're going to be marching from Madison to Janesville. And then we're going to be rallying at Paul Ryan's house to hopefully, you know, push him to lead Congress to, you know, positive gun reform," Whitacre explained.



"I really hope that our representatives understand that we have power as individuals and as a group together to, like, take a stand on what we want from them. Like, the NRA isn't their boss. We are," Kahn said, though she isn't participating in the 'Fifty Miles More' march.



"Like we have power," Whitacre agreed, "and so, don't let it go to waste."



"We're going to be marching fifty miles with high schoolers from across Wisconsin," Whitacre continued. "And we have like police escorts and there are people who are, like trained to be with, you know, civil disobedience, or just have experience with protesting. And so it's going to be very safe. And it's going to be really exciting, because, like you know, you get to be around like-minded peers and we're all going to be pushing for something that's really important to us."



"I was kind of wishy-washy on if I wanted to do 'Fifty Miles More' or not, just 'cause I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to miss so much school. I'm going to be so behind.' But then after our threat yesterday I was kind of just like, 'Well, if you die you'll miss school forever,'" Kilmurrary told News 18. "So we need to show up so this stops. We can't give up."

