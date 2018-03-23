DeLakis scores first points at NCAAs, finishes 11th in 200 freestyle

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- For the first time in his career, Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis swims in a night session at the Men's NCAA Division 1 Championships. Seeded as tied for 10th going into the 200 yard freestyle, DeLakis finds himself in a close race in the "B" Final, and DeLakis does drop time, finishing in 1:33.17, which is four one-hundredths faster than his swim from the morning session. He ends up finishing 11th overall in the event, just two one-hundredths away from 9th place, and scoring Ohio State's first points from a swimmer at this meet.

And DeLakis is thrilled with that swim as a first major step, "My Dad would always say if you got a best time every single time, you'd be at 0, and Coach Dorenkott told me that it was going to hurt than it did at Big Tens. You've got to work through the pain, and be the champion that you are, and I think I played it out very well."

Night three of NCAAs will go down as one of the fastest nights in the history of swimming: three NCAA records were set, including in DeLakis' event, the 200 yard freestyle. Townley Haas of Texas won the "A" Final in 1:29.50 seconds, but even as the standards get lower, DeLakis gets more excited.

"I want to be that one day, and have people look at me and say 'Wow, you beat Caeleb Dressel, or Townley Haas,' or whoever it is," DeLakis explains, "I just want to be that character, who everybody looks up to."

Delakis will swim his final event of these Championships tomorrow, swimming on Ohio State's 4x100 freestyle relay. It will be the first time DeLakis swims something shorter than 200 yards at this meet.

"I'll definitely be more prepared," says DeLakis, "I know what's coming, and now that I know what's coming, I can prepare myself better and hopefully perform at the highest level I can."

The 400 freestyle relay will close out this meet tomorrow night, and you can expect DeLakis to do everything he can to end his first NCAAs on a high note. The last prelims session of this meet starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.