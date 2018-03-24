Easter spending estimated to reach $18.2B, shoppers on average spend $150

Easter Sunday is just about a week away, and a recent survey shows people are willing to spend big for their celebration.

According to the National Retail Federation, 2018 is expected to be the second highest year for Easter spending, with an estimated total of $18.2B. The survey found that 81 percent of Americans will celebrate Easter, each person spending an average of $150 on candy, food, gifts and more.

50-50 Factory in Eau Claire set up for Easter just after Valentine's Day and said that each customer looking to buy Easter supplies spends between $50 and $200, more than they recall their customers spending last year.

"I had one gentleman, he came in, what looked like bought one of every kind of thing we have," said Jessica Patrow, assistant manager of 50-50 Factory. "[He] spent a little over $200. That was impressive."

As for Patrow, she said she will also be shelling out a few hundred dollars for her Easter Holiday.