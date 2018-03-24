Oconomowoc High School students allowed in Saturday afternoon to retrieve items

Waukesha County (WISN) -- Oconomowoc High School students will be allowed in the school from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday to pick up their belongings left behind during Thursday's evacuation.

All doors to OHS will unlock at 3 p.m. The schools asks students to please consider arriving later in this time frame at school to avoid large crowds. They should report to the classroom or area of the school where their items were left behind.

Students who do not go to the school Saturday will be allowed to collect items beginning at 7:05 a.m. on Monday.

Friday afternoon update:

Monitoring equipment inside the Oconomowoc Arts Center (OAC) showed slightly raised levels of carbon monoxide. While the levels are below the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers standard of safety, the school district believes it is necessary to determine the source of the readings before allowing anyone into the building.

Oconomowoc High School and the OAC will remain closed. All practices and events planned at OHS and the OAC this weekend will also be canceled.

Students were originally told they could go to the school Friday afternoon to get their things, but those plans were canceled when the elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected.

"I wanted to get my keys and wallet and license and stuff before we headed out for vacation next week," Oconomowoc High School junior Aarika Kuhl said.

Friday morning update:

Testing of Oconomowoc High School and Oconomowoc Arts Center "did not detect any carbon monoxide or volatile organic compounds, overnight or through the morning," the school district said Friday. "As planned, additional test equipment was installed this morning to test for thousands of other potential chemicals. As of 10:30 a.m., that equipment has not detected anything harmful."

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Five people tested positive and were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after a morning "air quality issue" at Oconomowoc High School, Western Lakes Fire Chief Brad Bowen said.

Bowen confirmed to WISN 12 News that carbon monoxide was the cause of the sickness at the school.

More than 175 people were treated at Waukesha County hospitals.

Authorities were called to the school, at 641 E. Forest St., at 9:22 a.m. after several students reported breathing issues and nauseousness, Bowen said.

A county hazardous materials team was called in after first responders found nearly one dozen sick students and staff members at the school. Tests showed low levels of carbon monoxide, but Bowen said officials couldn't immediately determine the source, adding that school buses that transported students to school were also being checked.

"My daughter called me. She (was) singing choir at the theater, I guess, and she fainted. So they brought her to the nurses room. She called me from there so she told me about it," parent Jen Coates told WISN 12 NEWS.

Students and staff were not allowed to re-enter the building before they were sent home for the day. All classes and after school activities were canceled for Thursday. Classes were also called off for Friday.

A total of 64 patients were taken by ambulance to Oconomowoc and Aurora hospitals. The individuals included both students and faculty of the school. Throughout the day, the two Emergency Departments evaluated an additional 40 walk-in patients for related symptoms.

An additional 72 people were assessed on the scene for symptoms, but did not require transport.

The source of the carbon monoxide still has not been located.