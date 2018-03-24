Dogs make a splash at WI diving competition

Plymouth, WI (WBAY) -- This weekend, a Northeastern Wisconsin training club hosts a North America Diving Dog Competition.

“We’ve had jumps anywhere from three feet to up to 25 plus feet,” says Beck Haen, owner of Three Hounds Training Ground. “We have everywhere from Dachshund all the way to, [in some competitions] competing Great Danes.”

From small dogs, to near horses, more than 100 dogs fill the Three Hounds Training Ground this weekend, for the chance to take home a dog diving title.

“It's a lot of fun. It's really exciting to see people get on the end of the dock and say, ‘Come on, come on! You can do it! You can do it!’ And then to watch the joy of both the dog and the owner, when the dog finally does jump in,” Haen says.

Dogs compete in categories either more or less than 16 inches in length, across five levels of ability.

After that, it’s up to the dogs to jump as far as they can into a pool.

If your dog is lucky enough to beat their personal record – it’s up to you to celebrate alongside them.

People like Minna Nousiainen-Pecher jumped into the pool alongside her boxer Wirri, to celebrate his longest jump yet.

“All these people that I see at other venues, I also see them here. And so we all help each other out. If somebody needs to hold somebody's dog, or whatever. There's always friends around,” Nousiainen-Pecher says.

The next North America Diving Dog Competition in Wisconsin will take places the weekend of June 15-17 at Three Hounds Training Ground.