Hundreds run in Wausau's annual honor flight race

Wausau (WAOW) -- More than 1,000 runners braved the chilly weather to honor local veterans Saturday afternoon.

The 9th annual Honor Flight 5K run was hosted by Bull Falls Brewery. The run raises money for veterans to fly to Washington D.C. at no cost to the veteran.

"I think anyone would have a personal connection, I mean being an American I mean these people have given so much," said runner and veteran Dick Lange.

Organizers said last year they raised $20 thousand and were able to send over 45 veterans to the nation's capitol.

"It is special because it is honoring our veterans, the money being raised is going to our 'Never Forget Honor Flights', the event is one of the highest participated event from the public standpoint," said chairperson of the race Megan Wrysinksi.

Organizers hope to exceed that goal this year.

The final count of the money raised will be announced later this month.