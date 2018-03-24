City of Madison works to make sure your vote is counted in spring election

Madison (WKOW) -- The city of Madison clerk's office is publicly testing election equipment to make the process more accessible to the community.

Before each election, the clerk's office tests its tabulators to make sure they will accurately count votes on election day. After, workers secure the ballot box and scanner with seals marked with unique serial numbers.

The clerk's office documents these serial numbers at the public test and election officials verify the numbers as they open the polls on election day.

"It's to provide transparency to the election process and our equipment is programmed by the Dane County clerk, the ballots are designed by the Dane County clerk and each municipality runs a test to make sure that the machines are going to accurately tally everything," said Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.

87 tabulators were being tested between Saturday and a second public test on Monday. Election day is April 3.