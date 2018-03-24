DeLakis caps NCAAs with career-best 100 freestyle split

Minneapolis (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis managed to save his best performance for last, stepping up to anchor Ohio State's 4x100 Freestyle relay in the "B" - Final. DeLakis entered the water 6th looking to make up some ground, and he rips off the fastest 100 free split of his career, a blistering 41.93 seconds, one of the fastest splits in the field, and his first sub 42-swim... He pulls the buckeyes up to finish 4th in the heat, 12th overall, with a time of 2:49.92.

"You know, going sub 42 is awesome, it feels great," DeLakis explains, "But I had a little couple mistakes I can work on, so I know I'll be faster next year and the years to come. Even still, anchoring that relay, there's no better feeling."

DeLakis ends his 1st NCAA appearance accounting for 16 of the Buckeyes' 25 total points, a big sign that DeLakis will be the bedrock of ohio state's swimming future.

"Simply put, we're going to build the program around him, and he's the cornerstone of our program, and we know that," says head coach Bill Dorenkott, "We talked to him yesterday about it, that we're going to give him the supporting cast that's going to allow us to move into the top 10 in the country and we're going to do that sooner than later."

Another pair of NCAA records fell tonight - the world of swimming never stops getting faster, but DeLakis is ready for a short break to refocus and recharge, "I'll be taking a couple of days off, but I'll get right back to it, and I can't wait to have a good long course season."

DeLakis will return to Eau Claire to spend time with his family this summer, but this first performance on the National stage bodes well for him in the future, and he hopes to be a bigger factor this time next year, when the Championships are held in Austin, Texas.