Barron Co. father, son killed in silo collapse

Barron County (WQOW) -- A father and son from Barron County died this weekend after they were trapped inside a silo that collapsed.



The Barron County Sheriff's Department said three men were working inside a silo south of Barron Saturday evening, when there was an internal collapse of silage. One of the men escaped and called 911, but Daniel Briel, 51, and David Briel, 14, were trapped inside of it.



Barron County first responders, along with two Life Link helicopters, responded to the scene on 17 1/2 street at about 8:00 p.m. The Barron County Fire Department used special equipment, like thermal imaging devices and portable extrication equipment, to free the father and son from the silo.



Officials said life-saving efforts were attempted, but both Daniel and David died at the scene.



In a press release, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald sent his thoughts and prayers to the Briel family and thanked all the emergency responders, family and friends that showed up at the scene to help and support each other.