UPDATE: Victim, suspect identified in Dunn County murder

UPDATE:

Dunn County (WQOW) - We now know the names of both a victim, and a suspect in a Dunn County murder last week.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Alexander Woodworth, 24, from Eau Claire was found dead in a car in rural Springbrook.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner pronounced Woodworth dead at the scene, and authorities said it was clear his injuries were not self-inflicted.

Police said the suspect, Ezra McCandless, a 20-year-old female from Stanley, is in Dunn County jail.

She is expected to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday for a bond hearing for a first degree intentional homicide charge.

They do not believe there is any current threat to the public, because the suspect is being detained for other reasons.



An autopsy was completed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul on Saturday.



Authorities said the investigation continues as more potential witnesses may be identified and interviewed, and no other details can be released at this time.