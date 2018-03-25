Local musicians raise money for Menomonie Arbor Place program

The Homegrown CD Release Party was hosted at the Plus downtown on Sunday, where featured valley artists used their voices to support the Music Heals Project of Arbor Place, a Menomonie treatment center.

Arbor Place offers outpatient mental health and substance abuse services for those in the surrounding counties. They also provide unique treatments and programs, including harnessing the healing power of music.

"I started the Music Heals Project in 2015, when I went back to Arbor Place," said Jennifer Hazen, mental health therapist. "We built a brand new building with all this room. And I knew my world had opened up incredibly when I started getting involved in music. And I was trying to figure out a way that I could bring that to our patients at Arbor Place.

Hazen's project was backed by the local music community, donating money and instruments for patients staying at the treatment center. However, Hazen was pulling money out of her own pocket to keep those instruments in tack. But that problem was erased after Homegrown was released.

"I was able to, again with the generosity of the music community, record this CD," said Hazen. "And 100 percent of the profit of this CD is going to go to Music Heals.

Three years ago, Jodi Martin discovered the Music Heals Project, looking for a way out of her greatest enemy, her mind.

"I never really fit music into my recovery," said Martin. "And today, I look at it differently. It's like a tool."

Martin plays bass and twelve-string guitar, and said that the magic of music helped on her road to recovery.

Homegrown is available for $15 from the Volume One Local Store and at various upcoming music events.