Adopt-A-Pet: Crystal

Meet Our Pet of the Day: Crystal!
Crystal is six years old. She is spayed. She is part Husky and part Lab. She's black and brown. She has a sweet, calm personality. She also has a sister and the shelter would like them to be adopted together.
Crystal and her sister are at the Chippewa County Humane Association.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.