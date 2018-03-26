Adopt-A-Pet: Crystal - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Meet Our Pet of the Day: Crystal!

Crystal is six years old. She is spayed. She is part Husky and part Lab. She's black and brown. She has a sweet, calm personality. She also has a sister and the shelter would like them to be adopted together. 

Crystal and her sister are at the Chippewa County Humane Association. 

