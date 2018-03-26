3/26: CVTC Spring Open House

Eau Claire (CVTC) - CVTC is hosting an open house on March 27 and it will give prospective students and families a chance to explore careers.

People of all ages interested in furthering their education will have an opportunity to explore the advantages of programs focused on career opportunities at Chippewa Valley Technical College's (CVTC) Fall Open House Tuesday, March 27.

The free event will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Preregistration is not required, but those who register online at cvtc.edu/Spring18 in advance will receive a free gift at the Open House.

The Spring Open House is designed for anyone thinking about attending CVTC, or wants to learn more about the College's programs and facilities. Family members of prospective students are welcome to come, and so are community members who just want to explore.

Faculty members and students will be present to answer questions. Participants can learn about academic programs and services, admission requirements, disability and diversity services, financial aid, student life and clubs, and veterans' services. Breakout sessions will be offered on starting the application process, career exploration, and paying for college and applying for scholarships.

Those who attend the Apply Today breakout session and apply for admission to CVTC at the event will have the $30 application fee waived.

A $500 scholarship to CVTC will be given away at the event.

Parking will be available in the large student lot on the south side of Clairemont Ave. next to the Health Education Center.

For more information and advanced registration, visit the CVTC website at cvtc.edu/Spring18, or call 715-833-6300.

With over 90 programs and both online and on-campus classes, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today's jobs, with 94 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $43,000.

