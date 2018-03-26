Investigation into former Eleva-Strum superintendent shows failure to complete duties

Eleva-Strum (WQOW) - News 18 has new information on the results of an investigation into former Eleva-Strum Superintendent Kelly Manning.



As we previously reported, Manning was placed on leave in January, then agreed to resign earlier this month.



News 18 filed an open records request, and received the results of an investigation into Manning. That investigation focused on claims that she did not respond to special education teachers' request for guidance after the district was found to be violating state regulations.



Despite teachers repeated attempts, Manning was accused of not dealing with severe under-staffing problems in the special ed department.

The board also looked into her doctorate degree, which appears to have come from a so-called 'diploma mill."

Officials said a search of her office turned up scores of files from her previous jobs at other school districts, including many confidential pupil and personnel records from those districts.

Manning was also found to be insubordinate for repeatedly failing to show up for questioning about her actions during the investigation.

News 18 obtained a copy of Manning's severance agreement. It indicates she agreed to resign without any compensation.

