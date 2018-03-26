EC man pleads no contest after trying to meet a prostitute

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of trying to set up an encounter with a prostitute pleaded no contest Monday.



Wayne S. Erickson was charged with responding to an ad on backpage.com, and arranging to meet a prostitute for sex for $50.

The ad was actually placed by an undercover officer. When he was arrested, Erickson first said he had been set up by a girlfriend who placed the ad, then claimed to have no idea what officers were talking about.



Judge William Gabler put Erickson on probation for a year, and ordered him to attend John School, a class that teaches the harms and effects of prostitution.



