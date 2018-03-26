EC man pleads no contest after trying to meet a prostitute - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC man pleads no contest after trying to meet a prostitute

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of trying to set up an encounter with a prostitute pleaded no contest Monday.

Wayne S. Erickson was charged with responding to an ad on backpage.com, and arranging to meet a prostitute for sex for $50.

The ad was actually placed by an undercover officer. When he was arrested, Erickson first said he had been set up by a girlfriend who placed the ad, then claimed to have no idea what officers were talking about.

Judge William Gabler put Erickson on probation for a year, and ordered him to attend John School, a class that teaches the harms and effects of prostitution.

Related Story: Two arrested in sex sting. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.