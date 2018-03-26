Wisconsin residents binge drink more than the national average

Eau Claire (WQOW)- New data once again shows binge drinking is a bigger problem in Wisconsin than in other parts of the country.

Experts said it impacts everyone, whether you drink or not.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 1 in 4 Wisconsinites binge drink at least once a month.



Binge drinking is considered four or more drinks for a woman, and five or more drinks for a man in one sitting.



The study found the average binge drinker in Wisconsin drinks 490 drinks per year, compared to 470 nationwide.



Lieske Giese the Eau Claire City County Health Department Director said binge drinking is everyone's concern.

"Alcohol misuse impacts all of use whether we're big drinkers or not, it causes more vehicle crashes which we may be involved in not on purpose. It causes higher health care costs, it causes missed work time, all of those things are really a cost to our community" said Giese.

Giese said the first step to resolving the binge drinking issue is by admitting it's a problem.

