Syverson Lutheran Home closing in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Syverson Lutheran Home (Grace Lutheran Communities) has notified the state of the intent to close the Syverson Lutheran Home located 816 Porter Avenue in Eau Claire, according to a release from the Department of Workplace Development.

The home will begin relocating the 47 residents as soon as possible and will reduce staff while relocations occur. The process will take anywhere between 90 and 120 days per state regulations.

A total of 80 employees are expected to be affected. The current employees will be transitioned to other openings around the Grace Lutheran Communities System and no job losses are anticipated.



“For years we have attempted to deal with the financial losses at Syverson Lutheran Home, but a continued funding imbalance due to inadequate Medicaid reimbursements from the state level means we cannot as an organization continue to make up the shortfall,” said Grace Lutheran Communities CEO Michael Christensen.

Department of Workplace Development its partner, the West Central Workforce Development Board, will work with the affected parties to provide rapid response services.

Christensen added, “We take our mission very seriously, and held on to our operations at Syverson as long as we possibly could. This is a difficult time for senior care and especially skilled nursing care. In 2017, ten senior care facilities closed in Wisconsin. I cannot emphasize enough that without adequate reimbursement from the state and federal government, nursing homes like Syverson will continue to bear the financial burden, especially in our smaller communities. Often, it’s too much for them to sustain and we’re seeing the impact all over the state.”