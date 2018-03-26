Prairie Park Drive neighborhood helps family that lost their home

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A weekend fire destroyed one family's home, but some are doing everything they can to help.

Saturday morning, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a duplex on Prairie Park Drive, up in flames.



Ten residents were inside during the fire. Officials said no one was hurt, but one cat was killed. They said the fire cased about $450,000 in damage.



Prairie Park Drive neighbors are showing their support by starting a Facebook page called "Prairie Park Fire" so people can see what the family needs and donate.

"Because the children need clothing and then toiletries stuff and just day-to-day things, you know that we take for granted basically, and they don't have right now" said Regina Defoe a resident on Prairie Park Drive.

If you want to donate, items can be dropped off at the Ivory Piano Par off Highway 93 in Eau Claire.



Rooney Properties, the owner of the duplex said the cause of the fire is from careless disposal of smoking material, but firefighters said they aren't ruling anything out just yet.