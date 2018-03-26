Rep. Kind believes both parties can work out gun safety measures

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Congressman Ron Kind said he believes there are gun safety measures we can take without infringing on anyone's 2nd Amendment rights.



He was in town touting his office budget giveback of $102,109 - money his office saved during the year and returned to the United States Treasury.



The Democratic congressman voiced his praise for the millions of students who took to the streets, marching to end gun violence over the weekend.



He said there needs to be discussion about what can be done to keep students safe, and now is the time to take action.

"These students have been incredible, they're very inspirational," Kind said. "Now, it's time for the adults in their lives to step up and act, and I think we can. Now, as a kid who grew up in western Wisconsin, I love to hunt, I love to fish, I have guns myself. I think there's reasonable steps we can take together to enhance school safety and community safety while still be respectful of 2nd Amendment rights."



Kind also called on President Trump to take action on the issue, and help guide members of Congress on what to do about guns in America.

