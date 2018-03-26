Chippewa Falls mom charged with exposing her kids to meth

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Charges of child neglect were filed Monday against a Chippewa Falls mother. She's accused of exposing her young children to meth.
Taylor Simpson faces three charges of child neglect - involving children ages two, eight and ten. Investigators say tests on their hair follicles shows all three had meth in their systems.
Simpson will have her first day in court on April 11.
