Classes go on without a hitch Monday at Memorial, extra security in place

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Monday could've turned out much differently at Memorial High School.



Police said last week, four freshmen had planned a school shooting for Monday. Those four students are not allowed back, but there was still extra security around Memorial Monday.



In a letter sent to parents last week, Memorial Principal Trevor Kohlhepp said there would be additional safety supervision Monday and extra staff in the hallways, commons and campus.



The letter went on to say:

"Counselors and administrators will be available for any students with questions, concerns, or general help... We make every effort to ensure an emotionally and physically safe space at Memorial."

News 18 spoke with Eau Claire police Monday, and while they wouldn't give us specific information regarding their safety plan, they shared a similar message of creating a safe space at the school.

"We do have a safety plan put in place," said Lt. Derek Thomas. "The safety plan wasn't just for today, it's for the future as well. Again, we're partnering with the school district and making sure the kids feel a sense of safety coming to school, including the faculty and families at home. We want them to know their children will be safe when they come to school."



Thomas said the four students involved in the investigation are being held accountable.



As News 18 previously reported, we won't be able to follow their court cases since they're so young, unless the district attorney refers them to adult court.



District Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said everything at the school ran smoothly Monday.



She reiterated what police have always said - we need students and parents to be alert and vigilant, and if you see something, report it.

