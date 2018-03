Barron County (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man faces charges of possessing child pornography.

Jerry Hochstetler was charged Monday after a search warrant was executed at his home last Wednesday.

Investigators said a search of his cell phone and computer hard drive turned up numerous images of child porn. Investigators said Hochstetler, who is a convicted sex offender, indicated he had been viewing it for a long time.

He'll be in court a week from Friday.