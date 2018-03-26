HS Sports - Monday

HS TRACK & FIELD
McDonell Central Indoor Invitational
Girls Team Scores:
1. BLOOMER 122.5
2. ARCADIA 82
3. LADYSMITH 76
T4. EAU CLAIRE REGIS 53
T4. FLAMBEAU 53
Boys Team Scores:
1. EAU CLAIRE REGIS 117
2. McDONELL CENTRAL 105
3. BLOOMER 67
4. GLENWOOD CITY 62.5
5. ARCADIA 51.5
Full Individual results available here.
