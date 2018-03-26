HS Sports - Monday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Monday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Regis' Trenton Cronk edges the field, winning the 55 meter dash in 7.01 seconds Regis' Trenton Cronk edges the field, winning the 55 meter dash in 7.01 seconds

HS TRACK & FIELD
McDonell Central Indoor Invitational

Girls Team Scores:
1. BLOOMER   122.5
2. ARCADIA   82
3. LADYSMITH   76
T4. EAU CLAIRE REGIS   53
T4. FLAMBEAU   53

Boys Team Scores:
1. EAU CLAIRE REGIS   117
2. McDONELL CENTRAL   105
3. BLOOMER   67
4. GLENWOOD CITY   62.5
5. ARCADIA   51.5

Full Individual results available here.

