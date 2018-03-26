Blugolds softball back in EC after Florida trip

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire softball team is already approaching the midway point of its regular season, and that's without playing a single outdoor game yet in its home state.



The Blugolds began their 2018 season by taking three of four indoor games in Rochester, Minnesota, then followed that up by going 8-6 on their trip to Florida. The team is back in Eau Claire for an indoor practice at the McPhee Center, Monday, before resuming their regular season schedule on Wednesday.



UWEC graduated seven seniors from the team that went 27-11 overall last season. With just two seniors and five juniors on this year's roster, a lot of young players got valuable playing time on the spring break trip.



"We were inconsistent, which you know, I kind of expected us to be a little bit early on with the inexperience of our team," says Blugolds head coach Leslie Huntington, "we lost four straight going into our off day and then we came back and won five out of six, so I was really proud of our resilience late in the week. We saw a lot of growth, we saw a lot of improvement, kind of starting to narrow in on a lineup we think is going to work for us when we get into conference play, and that's really what our goal is when we take that trip."



Three of UWEC's six losses in Florida were by two or fewer runs. While the Blugolds don't want to talk about moral victories, there are positives to build on.



"Through the whole process of the spring break trip we grew a lot as a team and learned from our mistakes," says junior third baseman Emma Lehman, "and we'll turn that around in the future."



"I think one of the biggest things that we saw was there's a few games we got behind and every single time we had fight in us.," says senior first baseman Carlie Christensen, "people were able to step into some big situations and get some key base hits and show some fight. It didn't always result in a win, but you know that's a lot to work with and that's one of those things with a team you can't really coach, it's within the players, and so to see that is really promising."



UW-Eau Claire returns to action Wednesday, when the Blugolds travel to St. Norbert for a non-conference doubleheader.