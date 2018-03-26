Eau Claire School Board talks Memorial threat, approves school safety letter

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Members of the Eau Claire School Board discussed the threat to Memorial High School last week, and approved a school safety letter to be sent to parents at Monday night's meeting.

The board had been working on that school security letter for three weeks, long before the Memorial threat surfaced. Because of the threat, however, they said the letter took on new urgency as they wanted to address concerned parents as soon as possible.

"I do feel that a message has to go out this week, it's the first week back from break," said school board member Joe Luginbill. "Today a horrific thing could've happened if it hadn't been for one kid."

That letter should be sent out to ECASD parents Tuesday.

As we've previously reported, there could've been as many as a dozen students in the Facebook messenger group where four freshmen made the threats. Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck called it "disturbing" that only one student spoke up.

However there was widespread praise and appreciation for the student and parent who brought the conversation to the administration's attention. Board members said they hope others have the same courage in the future if they're confronted with a similar issue.

They also discussed adding a school safety page on the district website, as a resource for students, parents and staff.