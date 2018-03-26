Will the youth movement have an impact at the ballot box?

MADISON (WKOW) ---- Hundreds of thousands took part in March For Our Lives rallies, like the one that took place here in Madison over the weekend. It's just the latest example of young people working to make their voices heard.

But the question of the electoral impact of the movement going forward remains unanswered.

“There are massive protest that have happened in Wisconsin before that have not had long term affects changing electoral outcomes,” said Kenneth Mayer, political science professor at UW-Madison.

Mayer say the outcome could be different this time if 18 to 24-year-olds are mobilized to vote.

“If you see their turnout rate increase by five percentage points, seven percentage points, 10 percentage points, that's a lot of people. And that something that campaigns will have to be attentive to.

According to Mayer, we've already seen indicators of change, with politicians like House Speaker Paul Ryan responding to the movement.

“The march that has a group of young people marching for 50 miles into Speaker Ryan's district. And the response has been, well we welcome people who are expressing themselves,” Mayer said. “People like the governor of Florida Rick Scott, who’s come out in favor of things that will enhance background checks and so forth. That in the past have been absolute showstoppers. So again, it’s a function of mobilization and whether elected officials who would otherwise or historically been opposed to tighter regulations see that public opinion has shifted in a way that they need to respond to represent the people that they represent. ”

Mayer said past political play books are no longer working on younger voters.

But he admits it's difficult to know if this movement represents a tipping point because many times the enthusiasm after a major protest fades.

“It sort of looks like this might be a little bit different. But we're not going to know for sure until we get closer to November and see the strategies that campaigns have adopted and see whether this enthusiasm among young people and people participating in these marches endures.”

Mayer said as more young people become engage in politics, the more likely they are to vote. He said we could see candidates gear their campaigns more to the concerns these young voters have.