Grenade found in luggage at Central Wisconsin Airport

(WAOW) - A hand grenade found in a checked bag at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee led to an evacuation and delayed flights Tuesday morning, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
It was found at 5:25 a.m. The Marathon County Bomb Squad and Mosinee Police Department responded.
The grenade was inactive and thrown away, according to TSA Spokesperson Carrie Harmon.
Two flights were delayed.
"This is a good opportunity to remind passengers that if an item looks like an explosive, it cannot go through the TSA security checkpoint and should not be packed in a checked bag," Harmon said.
