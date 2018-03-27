Grenade found in luggage at Central Wisconsin Airport - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

News Alert

Grenade found in luggage at Central Wisconsin Airport

Posted:
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -

(WAOW) - A hand grenade found in a checked bag at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee led to an evacuation and delayed flights Tuesday morning, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

It was found at 5:25 a.m. The Marathon County Bomb Squad and Mosinee Police Department responded.

The grenade was inactive and thrown away, according to TSA Spokesperson Carrie Harmon.

Two flights were delayed.

"This is a good opportunity to remind passengers that if an item looks like an explosive, it cannot go through the TSA security checkpoint and should not be packed in a checked bag," Harmon said.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.