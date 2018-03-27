Eau Claire students and staff impacted after powerful pilgrimage

Eau Claire teachers and students spent their spring break on a civil rights pilgrimage last week.

Students and staff from UW-Eau Claire and the Eau Claire Area School District took a step back into history during the trip.

The group visited places like the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee and the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma, Alabama.

More than 100 people went on the trip, which was hosted by UWEC.

Allison Martin, a French teacher at DeLong Middle School, told News 18 she learned lessons on the trip she can now share with her students.

"We are able to share the knowledge that we learned with our students. We come back and we kind of share the roots of [where] racism come from in our society, and teach the kids that we need to learn to value each others differences rather than fear them, and also inspire our students to learn that they have voices," Martin said.

Allison's 7th grade daughter, Kate, also went on the trip.

Kate told News 18 on Tuesday, the lessons she learned last week are going to last a lifetime.

She said she learned how to always treat others with respect no matter what their race or culture is.

"I think kind of like the cliche basics, if you see someone sitting alone at a table that's different in any way, or just doesn't have any friends, just going and sitting by them or starting conversations with people you normally wouldn't makes a huge difference," Kate said.

Allison told News 18 this is the second year students and staff from the Eau Claire School District were encouraged to participate in the Civil Rights pilgrimage.