Chippewa Falls School Board Candidates - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Falls School Board Candidates

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect
Sharon McIlquham Sharon McIlquham
Ross Spitz Ross Spitz
Steve Olson Steve Olson
Pat Allen Pat Allen

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - There are four candidates seeking two spots on the Chippewa Falls School Board. Only one incumbent, Patricia Allen, is seeking reelection. Staish Buchner is not running.

Patricia Allen (I) - Allen was first elected in 2012. She is the current treasurer on the board.

Sharon McIlquham - McIlquham graduated of Chippewa Falls High School. She has a degree in criminal justice and is an assistant with the Eau Claire County Corporation Counsel.

Steven Olson - Recently retired after 42 years in business. He said he has wanted to enter the race for a long time, but did not have time until now.

Ross Spitz - Ran, and lost, in 2017. He is a civil engineer at Spitz Engineering LLC.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.