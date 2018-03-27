Chippewa Falls School Board Candidates

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - There are four candidates seeking two spots on the Chippewa Falls School Board. Only one incumbent, Patricia Allen, is seeking reelection. Staish Buchner is not running.

Patricia Allen (I) - Allen was first elected in 2012. She is the current treasurer on the board.



Sharon McIlquham - McIlquham graduated of Chippewa Falls High School. She has a degree in criminal justice and is an assistant with the Eau Claire County Corporation Counsel.

Steven Olson - Recently retired after 42 years in business. He said he has wanted to enter the race for a long time, but did not have time until now.

Ross Spitz - Ran, and lost, in 2017. He is a civil engineer at Spitz Engineering LLC.