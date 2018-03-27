Chippewa Falls School Board Results

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Four candidates were seeking two spots on the Chippewa Falls School Board. Only one incumbent, Patricia Allen, sought reelection. Staish Buchner did not run.

Two new faces will have seats on the board. Steven Olson was the top vote recipient with 31% of the vote. Sharon McIlquham will join Olson, she received 29% of the vote.

That means Patricia Allen will not return to her spot on the board. Allen received 21% of the vote. She's the current board treasurer. Ross Spitz received 18% of the vote.