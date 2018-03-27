Small electrical fire causes evacuation at Immaculate Conception Elementary

Eau Claire (WQOW) - According to posts from Regis Catholic Schools on Twitter, Eau Claire fire crews were called to a small electrical fire in a classroom at Immaculate Conception Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

All students and staff are safe and in the church.

Children who ride the bus will be picked up at the normal time. Parents who want to pick up their kids, can get them at the church.

Meghan Kulig, communications director for Regis Catholic Schools, said it is unlikely students will be returning to school Tuesday as crews check air quality.

