Small electrical fire causes evacuation at Immaculate Conception - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Small electrical fire causes evacuation at Immaculate Conception Elementary

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - According to posts from Regis Catholic Schools on Twitter, Eau Claire fire crews were called to a small electrical fire in a classroom at Immaculate Conception Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

All students and staff are safe and in the church. 

Children who ride the bus will be picked up at the normal time. Parents who want to pick up their kids, can get them at the church.

Meghan Kulig, communications director for Regis Catholic Schools, said it is unlikely students will be returning to school Tuesday as crews check air quality.

The following was sent to parents from the school:
 

Just after lunch today, Tuesday, March 27, fire crews responded to a small electrical fire in a first floor classroom at Immaculate Conception Elementary. A quick reaction and proper protocol was instituted by the school's staff and all of the students were safely evacuated to the church and gathering space at Immaculate Conception.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded in a timely fashion and the fire was expertly contained. There is a small amount of damage concentrated to one light fixture area and some ceiling tiles. Before the students were allowed back into the building for the end of the school day, the following safety protocols were checked out.

  • Air quality control
  • Electrical system

The fire inspector gave his approval after completing a walk through the building and a checklist of safety standards. This was finished around 2:45 p.m. The inspector told us the school is safe to open tomorrow (Wednesday, March 28) for normal school activities.

We are blessed by the response of the entire staff at Immaculate Conception Elementary. They knew the proper procedure as outlined in our Regis Catholic Schools Emergency Crisis Plan to guarantee the safety of the children, even to the extent of discharging the fire extinguisher after the students were safely out of the building to contain the damage.

We also want to extend our thanks to the maintenance and parish staff at Immaculate Conception for their support and to the members of the Eau Claire Fire Department for their professionalism.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.