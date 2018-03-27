Horse barn catches fire in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A horse barn in Eau Claire went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

Township Fire Department and Altoona Fire Department responded to the fire at Lakeview Drive a little after 1 p.m.



Nate Murphy, a spokesperson for Altoona Fire, said there were some horses in the barn when it caught on fire, but all of them got out safely.



Murphy said the fire is still under investigation, and doesn't know what the estimated damages is yet.



The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.