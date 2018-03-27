Governor Walker touts new school safety bill at Mound View Elementary

Eau Claire (WQOW)- After recent school shootings and the latest school threat here in Eau Claire, Governor Scott Walker signed a bill to tighten security, but how will it keep students safe?

While visiting Mound View Elementary School in Elk Mound Tuesday, Governor Walker touted the plan and said it would help all schools in the state.



Specifically the $100 million school safety plan, which provides grants for districts to use to improve safety.



News 18 asked Walker on Tuesday how this bill would specifically help Memorial High School in a situation like Monday's planned shooting where there was a specific, credible shooting threat.

"These funds, they'll be available for grants for districts to do even school by school (sic). So, some schools, newer schools for example often times already have safety measures built into the design when they build new schools. Others that are being adapted, we anticipate a fair number of these grants will go into specific physical changes" said Walker.

Walker said the money can also be used on technology and support staff.