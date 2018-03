Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls mother is accused of exposing her infant baby to meth and other drugs.



Kimberly Ham was charged Tuesday with child neglect.



Investigators said a January search of her home turned up meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.



Hair follicles from her 2.5-month-old baby tested positive for meth, morphine and a metabolite of heroin. Ham is also charged with possessing drugs and being party to maintaining a drug trafficking place.

She will be in court in May.