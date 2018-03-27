Senator Baldwin addresses gun control legislation and attack ads

Senator Tammy Baldwin made a stop in the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday to discuss, and show her support for, small business start-ups in Wisconsin.

Baldwin visited with Altoona's Fire Department to learn more about Fire Captain Jeff Dyke's Northern Star Fire business.

Dykes is the entrepreneur behind Northern Star Fire's equipment, which enhances firefighter's safety when they are navigating through buildings on fire.

Baldwin said she wants to see bi-partisan support in order to see more successful results for Wisconsin start-ups.

While in Altoona, News 18 spoke with Senator Baldwin about one of the biggest issues facing our nation, school security.

Baldwin said she wants to see a push for added background checks in response to gun owners being able to purchase firearms.

"The most sensible thing to move forward with, is comprehensive universal background checks. I'm a gun owner, I do not think in any way infringes upon the 2nd Amendment. I do not believe that there's anything that should prevent us from making sure that every purchase and every purchaser goes under a background check," Baldwin explained.

As far as whether new gun measures will actually pass, she believes it could happen. She commends the young people standing up for their own safety in schools across the country.

Baldwin also addressed the recent attack advertisements about her handling of the Tomah V.A.

Baldwin said the ads on television are funded by out of state billionaires.

"Shame on anyone who politicizes our veterans, this is something that we should never do. We should work on a bi-partisan basis, as I have, to address problems that come up in the V.A. and to make sure veterans get healthcare they deserve," Baldwin added.

As News 18 has reported, Baldwin was a co-author of a law that set new guidelines on how the V.A.'s treat veterans and distribute medicine.