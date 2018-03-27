Oakwood Mall getting new owner

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire's Oakwood Mall is getting a new owner.



General Growth Properties, which owns the Eau Claire shopping center, and about 150 malls and retail properties, has agreed to be bought out.

The new owners, Brookfield Property Partners, said the combined company will be one of the world's largest commercial real estate enterprises, with about $90 billion in total assets.

The Oakwood Mall opened in Eau Claire in 1986.

