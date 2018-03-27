Judge denies Governor Walker's attempt to avoid immediate special election

Wisconsin (WQOW)- A second judge has ordered Governor Scott Walker to immediately call a special election to fill two seats, left vacant since December.

Walker was seeking a delay, while lawmakers consider a bill that would change the special election law requiring Walker to fill the seats before the November election.

Here is why Walker told News 18 he wanted to wait to call the elections.

"It would be a waste of taxpayer dollars, when April 15 is the first day that candidates for the fall elections can actually take out papers. So, if there was a special election for those two seats it would be during the same time that people are already circulating nominations for the fall elections," Walker said.

The judge said all of this could have been avoided if the governor would have called special elections within four days of the seat opening. If that had happened, the election for these seats could have been on the April 3 ballot.

Leaders in the Wisconsin Senate said they will still hold a public hearing on the potential change in law Wednesday.