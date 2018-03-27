Waukesha man threatened to kidnap Walker, blow up capitol building

WAUKESHA (WISN) - A Waukesha man allegedly threatened to kidnap Governor Scott Walker and blow up the capitol building.

According to court documents, Ronald Weiss, 61, shared his plans with a roommate at a temporary living house. That roommate then told his probation agent about the threats.

"I'm going to kidnap Scott Walker and everyone in the Capitol" and "I'm going to rig the Capitol to blow," Weiss allegedly told the roommate.

According to a criminal complaint, Weiss made the threats on more than one occasion. Weiss' roommate told police that Weiss' threats disturbed him and "sent chills" through his body.

Weiss is charged with making terrorist threats.