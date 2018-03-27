HS Sports - Tuesday

HS TRACK & FIELD
Big Rivers Conference Indoor Relays
Blue Devil HS Invite
Girls team results:
1. PRIOR LAKE (MN) 95
2. BLOOMER 83
3. INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 40
4. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 33
5. LADYSMITH 27
Boys team results:
1. PRIOR LAKE (MN) 118.50
2. BLOOMER 54
3. ST. CROIX CENTRAL 48
4. TOMAH 45
5. CADOTT 36
HS SOFTBALL
Dairyland
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 3
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 13, F-6 INN.
