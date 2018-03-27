HS Sports - Tuesday

Rice Lake wins the boys 4 x 200 relay

HS TRACK & FIELD

Big Rivers Conference Indoor Relays



For complete individual results, click here



Blue Devil HS Invite



For complete individual and full team results, click here



Girls team results:

1. PRIOR LAKE (MN) 95

2. BLOOMER 83

3. INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 40

4. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 33

5. LADYSMITH 27



Boys team results:

1. PRIOR LAKE (MN) 118.50

2. BLOOMER 54

3. ST. CROIX CENTRAL 48

4. TOMAH 45

5. CADOTT 36





HS SOFTBALL

Dairyland



EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 3

COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 13, F-6 INN.

