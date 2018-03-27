HS Sports - Tuesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Tuesday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Rice Lake wins the boys 4 x 200 relay Rice Lake wins the boys 4 x 200 relay

HS TRACK & FIELD
Big Rivers Conference Indoor Relays

For complete individual results, click here
 

Blue Devil HS Invite
 

For complete individual and full team results, click here

Girls team results:
1. PRIOR LAKE (MN)   95
2. BLOOMER   83
3. INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   40
4. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   33
5. LADYSMITH   27

Boys team results: 
1. PRIOR LAKE (MN)   118.50
2. BLOOMER   54
3. ST. CROIX CENTRAL   48
4. TOMAH   45
5. CADOTT   36

 

HS SOFTBALL
Dairyland

EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN   3
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   13, F-6 INN.
 

