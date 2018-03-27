Chippewa Falls teacher charged with sexual assault fired from district

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student in Beloit has officially been fired.

Court records show Tyler Edge is accused of assaulting a teen starting in the spring of 2017. The victim also told police Edge assaulted him about 20 times inside Beloit Memorial High School, where Edge was a long-term substitute.

Edge joined the Chippewa Falls School District in July. He had been suspended without pay since February. Tuesday night, the school board voted to officially terminate his contract.

Edge is charged with sexual assault of a student and repeated sexual assault of a child. He's due back in Rock County Court April 25 for a status hearing.