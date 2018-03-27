Eau Claire City Council roundup

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire City Council has approved reconstruction of a busy road, but it will not include all the safety measures that some residents had called for.



Tuesday, the council voted in favor of going ahead with reconstruction to Harding Avenue. However, they decided against adding a divider between the steett and sidewalk. City staff said they understand the safety concerns, but said there isn't enough room within the existing right of way, and said widening the stree would be expensive.



The council rejected an attempt to delay the vote for four weeks. They also rejected a move to install a simple railing. The plan does include closing the intersection at Lee St., lowering the speed limit and installing flashing lights for the pedestrian crosswalk at Harding and Jefferson St.



Also Tuesday, the council approved an expansion that would allow groceries and adult beverages to be delivered right to your car. Walmart had requested a permanent expansion of its liquor license to include an area both inside and outside of the building to accommodate alcohol pick up. Eau Claire becomes the ninth city in the state to allow similar operations. Similar requests are expected in Lake Hallie and Menomonie.



The council also gave the go-ahead to sell sale of the old fire station 10 on the corner of Hastings Way and Birch Street. The site was acquired by the city in 1945. In July, the building and land were appraised anywhere between $365,000 and $500,000. The city is currently building a new fire station 10 on Malden Ave.